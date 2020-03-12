‘Plastic is political’: upcycled art exposes Australia’s fraught relationship with waste

As tens of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of rubbish are shipped offshore, artists all through south-east Asia are sending a number of of it once more

Prawiro is among the many last rice farmers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. And he’s fearful about his long term. A flotsam of plastic has engulfed the within reach river, making get right to use to clean water near inconceivable. No water method no rice.

Further north, plastic particles throughout the Citarum River has wiped out higher than 60% of the fish inhabitants. Many out-of-work fishers have been compelled to soak up jobs as “trash pickers”, sorting by way of tens of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of plastic exported yearly to Indonesia from worldwide places collectively with Australia, america and the UK.

Proceed learning…

