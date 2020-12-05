‘Plastic Man’ Female-Led Movie in the Works

Warner Bros. and DC Movies have tapped author Cat Vasko to script “Plastic Man” as a female-led action-adventure.

DC-based movie manufacturing president Walter Hamada and exec Chantal Nong are overseeing for the studio because it shifts the focus of the two-year-old challenge.

The studio unveiled the preliminary “Plastic Man” pic in 2018, primarily based on DC Comics’ quirky character that debuted in 1941. Amanda Idoko, who wrote “Breaking Information in Yuba County,” was employed to pen the film.

An orphan pressured to dwell on the streets, Patrick “Eel” O’Brian was shot throughout a heist and uncovered to an unknown chemical liquid that gave his physique the properties of rubber, permitting him to stretch, bounce and mould himself into any form. Because of a monk who tended to him whereas he was shot, he turned to regulation and order, and started capturing criminals as Plastic Man. Plastic Man wasn’t initially a DC character, having been created by Jack Cole for High quality Comics in 1941. When High quality went underneath in 1956, DC purchased a lot of the characters, together with Plastic Man.

Vasko’s credit embrace “Queen of the Air,” the story of trapeze artist Lillian Leitzel starring Margot Robbie, and the adaptation of Gin Phillips’ novel “Fierce Kingdom.” She additionally labored on an adaptation of Increase! comedian “Lumberjanes” and arrange an untitled fairy story challenge at Disney Plus, with Olivia Cooke and LaKeith Stanfield hooked up to star.

Vasko is repped by WME, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.