Plastic weapons in 3D, the new opportunity that organized crime could take advantage of and worries the Sedena

The implementation of new technologies to produce weapons worries the Mexican Armed Forces, according to documents hacked from the Sedena. (Darkroom)

In mid-2022, the Ministry of National Defense (sedena) warned of what could be one of the biggest challenges in the coming years in the fight against organized crime.

Thanks to a cable sent on July 30 from the Embassy of Mexico in BelgiumColonel of the General Staff Cavalry “JO” Vázquez Uscanga warned of the proliferation of weapons made on 3D printers in various nations of the European Union (EU).

The document, one of the thousands of files hacked from the Sedena by the macaw groupwas consulted by the journalist Lenin Patiño and by the team of Millenniumwho shared an excerpt from it.

“In addition to drug trafficking, an increase in arms trafficking has been observed in Belgium and the Netherlands; In this regard, the new weapons made of plastic with 3D printers are of special interest, due to the exponential growth in the sales of these weapons and their components, which they are hard to spot and trace, because they are made of plastic and lack serial numbers ”, can be read in the Embassy cable.

Contrary to illegally trafficked weapons, 3D printed artifacts do not have serial numbers. (DARKROOM)

Regarding the flow of these instruments, the alert recognized that the people they would reach on European territory would not really belong to criminal cells, but would be individuals with extremist ideas and potential terrorists.

However, the difficulty in tracking these weapons and the ease with which they can be manufactured could present a dangerous advantage to Mexican criminal groups.

In this regard, the Mexican Embassy urged the Sedena to anticipate “the new challenges and opportunities offered to organized crime by the new weapons manufacturing technologies with (3D) printers, which are evolving rapidly.”

It should be specified that to use this type of technology it is necessary to have, in addition to the 3D printer, a program to create three-dimensional objects on computer and materials like molten plastic, metals or some powders.

With this technique you can “manufacture” the objects created digitally by layers, printing one on top of the other until obtaining the final product. With this in mind, it is a method that can easily be carried out at home.

Example of how a 3D printer works. (Shutterstock)

“[Las impresoras 3D] are rapidly evolving, with a wide variety of materials being constantly developed and released that allow for the rapid and cheap printing (manufacturing) of weapons and their components that are difficult to trace and/or detect for being plastic and lacking serial numbers”.

It should be remembered that in 2014 the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) had already tried to set up his own arms manufacturing industry in order not to depend on traffickers and evade tracking by the authorities.

At that time, two medium-scale factories of rifles AR-15 in the Villa Guerrero and Quinta Velarde neighborhoods, both in Guadalajara.

These establishments had a lathe machine and several metal molds to manufacture the components of the rifles, such as chargers, stocks and barrels, according to information from Millennium.

Contrary to the costs that maintaining these types of factories would represent, weapons made with 3D printers would offer a much cheaper and more discreet alternative for the cartels to supply their hit men.

