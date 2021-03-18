Play at Home: 10 Free PS4 Games Including Horizon Zero Dawn Announced

Sony to add 10 free PS4 games to its Play At Home promotionincluding Horizon: Zero Dawn, in the coming weeks.

The first nine games will be available for free for purchase and download starting next March 25that is, next week. These games are as follows:

Abzu

The Witness

Enter the Gungeon

Subnautica

Rez Infinite

Moss

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Paper Beast

Thumper

After these, On April 19, we will be able to download Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

The first nine games can be downloaded for free until April 22 and Horizon can be downloaded in the same way until May 14.

Rez Infinite is a game compatible with PlayStation VR like Thumper, it is not necessary to have the helmets, but Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss and Paper Beast do require that we have the device. They can all be downloaded equally even if you don’t have PS VR, yes.

Along with these 10 free PS4 games, Sony will also offer an extensive test of the game Funimation which will begin on March 25 and end on April 22.

How to download these free PS4 games

To be able to download these 10 free PS4 games You just have to wait for the dates indicated (the ones we have indicated above) enter the PlayStation Store and look for the Play at Home promotion (which we imagine will be well visible), then you just have to enter each game individually and click the Add to Library option. From that moment on they will be part of your Library and you will be able to download and play them whenever you want.

They are not the first free games to be included in this promotion, and recently we have been able to download Ratchet & Clank for free while last year the same happened with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.