Play big with this 16.1-inch laptop with RTX 3050 Ti, on sale for just over 1,100 euros in El Corte Inglés

The weeks of this 2022 pass and the most interesting offers continue to happen in the gaming laptop market. These teams have become an excellent way to weather the storm of overprices and stockand within our reach we have a wide catalog of more than solvent equipment… at discounted prices.

Portátil Gaming HP OMEN 16-c0027ns, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB

For sample, this HP. We can get hold of this model, which allows us to play whatever we want on a large screen, on sale for just 1,149 euros at El Corte Inglés. Discount of no less than 150 euros that makes it an option to take into account.

This is the HP OMEN 16-c0027ns, one of the many HP laptops that allows us to play whatever we want wherever we are. With great performance, average graphic quality (in demanding titles) and constant frame rates per second.





Thanks, mainly, to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4 GB of VRAM. But also to its high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which has little to envy its desktop relatives, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

Along with a 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 144 Hz, ideal for squeezing the rest of the hardware. And it even includes Windows 10 in its Home version as standard, avoiding that we have to install it ourselves in the aftermath.