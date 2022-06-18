play everything at 1080p with your RTX 3060, now at an all-time low price

Although the price of graphics cards and other desktop gaming components has continued to drop in recent weeks, pre-built gaming PCs they are still one of the best options if we want to renew our current gaming equipment. And we often find offers as interesting as this one, which allows us to take home a great PC while saving money.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 G15CE-1170KF0700 – Sobremesa Gaming de (Core i7-11700KF, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Negro Estrella

And it is that with a usual price of 1,699 euros, now we can get this great Asus ROG gaming PC reduced to only 1,499 euros on Amazon. An offer that makes it reach its historical low and makes it one of the best alternatives within its price range.





We are talking about the Asus ROG Strix GT15 in its G15CE-1170KF0700 variant. A pre-assembled desktop PC from this well-known family of gaming devices with which we can play everything for years in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second if we continue to use 1080p monitor. And we can even make the jump to 1440p if we are willing to sacrifice one of the two aspects.

This is thanks to the fact that this equipment contains an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12 GB of VRAM, an Intel Core i7-11700KF processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this inside a gaming tower with transparent side, well cooled, with a great design and full of RGB backlighting. All in all, a very balanced PC to which, yes, we will have to add the operating system ourselves.