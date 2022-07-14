play everything in 1440p for just over 700 euros in the last hours of Prime Day

If the current edition of Amazon’s Prime Day is being characterized by something in terms of gaming hardware, it is because of the large number of latest generation graphics cards at super interesting prices that we are seeing. And although to take full advantage of them we must be Prime users or be within the 30-day promotional period for new registrations, the fact that we can finally renew our GPU without leaving a pasture along the way is (and very) worth it.

Gigabyte Technology AORUS Xtreme GV-N307TVISION OC-8GD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X Graphics Card

This RTX 3070 Ti from Gigabyte is a clear example, and now it is greatly reduced to its historical minimum price in the last hours of Prime Day 2022. We can get hold of it for just 729.99 euros on Amazon, compared to almost 900 euros that It has been costing weeks ago. A great opportunity not to miss if we want to get super current hardware.





We are talking about the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti VISION OC 8GB GDDR6, a Gigabyte graphics card that stands out for its careful design, with a white body and a backplate really nice silver. But beyond his aesthetic section, it is a great GPU with three fans with which to keep temperatures, RGB and various HDMI and DisplayPort at bay.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, for its part, is one of the most balanced graphics cards of this generation. Halfway between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3080, it offers great performance in the three main resolutions used for gaming: 1080p, 1440p and 2160p. And with its 8 GB of GDDR6X memory we will be covered for a long time, when games are increasingly demanding in this regard.

More offers?

If after reading our selection of featured Amazon Prime Day deals you haven’t found what you were looking for, you may be interested in taking a look at the offers of:

As well as our colleagues from Compracción: you can see all the bargains they publish in Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their notices via Telegram.

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, become a Prime Student It costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may be profitable.