play everything with ray tracing and DLSS saving 400 euros, its historical minimum

If gaming laptops are already the best option in terms of value for money in terms of gaming hardware over the last two years, when we come across the offers that star every two times three, they represent a much more interesting alternative to conventional desktop computers.

ASUS ROG G513IC-HN039 – 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 4800H16GB RAM1TB SSDGeForce RTX 3050 4GBSin Operating System) Gray Eclipse – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

In the market we find all kinds of equipment, with prices ranging from a few hundred euros to 2,000 and more than 3,000 in some cases. But if what we want is to save as much as possible without sacrificing the latest generation hardware and technologiesBeware of this Asus ROG that has just collapsed on Amazon: with a usual cost of 1,299 euros, it is now reduced to only 899 euros. A reduction of 400 euros that make it a most interesting purchase.

This is the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC-HN039, a member of the famous family Republic of Gamers asus, one of the most beloved by the gamer community. Which has a very gaming and striking design, full of RGB, as well as a great cooling system, a very good keyboard and, of course, some components that allow us to play everything with great performance wherever we are.





Mainly, thanks to the fact that it contains a recent NVIDIA RTX 3050 with 4 GB of VRAM, which is the cheapest way to access ray tracing and DLSS, two of the most important technologies in video games today. But also for its high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, its 16 GB of RAM and its SSD storage with 1TB capacity.

All this, accompanied by an excellent 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz that allows us to fully squeeze the rest of the hardware. Overall, a very balanced team for its price although in this case the installation of the operating system comes on our own.