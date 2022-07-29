Play For Honor for free on PC and PlayStation for a limited time or buy it for 3 euros

In addition to a hefty discount, Ubisoft has announced a free week ending August 3.

For Honor has been with us for more than five years, but the medieval video game of Ubisoft It still has a certain player base and is getting new content from time to time across the different platforms it’s available on (with cross-play added this year).

However, it is PC and PlayStation 4 users who can access the game completely free of charge for a few days. As we say, it will be for a limited time: the free trial will last until August 3 and it will be for the Standard Edition of For Honor only.

It’s free until August 3Of course, those who are interested in getting the game will be able to buy it with 85% discount in digital stores. On Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect the Standard Edition costs 3.74 euros, although on the PlayStation Store it goes up to 7.49 euros. For its part, in the Microsoft store for Xbox the price is reduced to 4.49 euros until July 31.

If you are not interested in For Honor or want to know more titles that you can try these days, we recommend you take a look at the list of free games of the weekend where, both on PC and on PlayStation and Xbox you can access several titles at no additional cost Limited Time.

