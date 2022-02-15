Play God of War as Atreus? This mod and its gameplay promise an equally epic adventure

The creator assures that he still has a lot of work ahead of him, but he has already advanced a video as a preview.

Without a doubt, one of the most iconic aspects of God of War is the presence of Atreus. Kratos’ son has become a totally relevant figure in the franchise, and many users have been interested in the mechanics and gameplay around said character. Santa Monica It only allows us to play with Kratos in its latest installment, but the arrival of the game on PC does not attract the attention of the community only because of its good level of sales, but it has also opened a thousand possibilities to the community of modders.

Following this line, Eurogamer has echoed a really interesting idea for fans of this character, since a mod is being prepared with Atreus as Main character from God of War. The creator of such an idea, the user Speclizer, has shared a gameplay on his YouTube channel that serves to observe the game from the perspective of the son of Kratos. And, although this mod does not yet have a definitive release date, the video shows that it is quite advanced.

“As you can see, it’s clearly not a smooth experience and it still requires a lot of work before its launch”, explains the creator through the description of the video. And, as can be seen in the gameplay, Atreus moves as if he were constantly wearing a pair of skis, and some can be seen mistakes that include their attacks, their weapons and other details that do not go unnoticed.

Be that as it may, the mod It is in process and it looks very good, so we will be attentive to the news that the creator publishes on social networks. This is not the first mod related to God of War, as we have already seen Kratos as an enemy in Resident Evil 2. Beyond this, the latest Santa Monica adventure has inspired the creation of other kind of content which have nothing to do with mods, since it has also served as a source of inspiration for the new Predator movie.

