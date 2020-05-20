Play M Director Discusses The Reasons For Apink’s Longevity + Talks About Plans For VICTON After Breakout Success

Play M Leisure director Oh Jong Heon lately sat down for an interview with Star Information for his or her “Star Maker” sequence, and he talked concerning the historical past and way forward for the company’s artists.

Oh Jong Heon described his titles as Director of Manufacturing 1 Division and Administration Director. He defined that the company is separated into two manufacturing departments, with Apink, Huh Gak, and VICTON within the first and their new lady group Weeekly and soloist Lim Jimin within the second.

The director shared that he’d joined the company in October 2017, and he’s been working with Apink since their album “5.”

When requested to share his recollections of Apink from when he first met them, he shared, “As quickly as I joined the corporate, I went to their follow room to satisfy the members. We launched ourselves and talked concerning the group’s path. On the time, I believed that they have been extra pure than I’d anticipated. They have been one of many prime lady teams even then, however contemplating their years within the job, they appeared very younger, pure, and type. I may perhaps say that they have been clearly nonetheless younger.”

Oh Jong Heon additionally shared his ideas on the explanation for Apink’s longevity. “I believe that the chief has performed an enormous function in that,” he mentioned, praising Park Chorong. “One other issue has been that their teamwork continues to be nice. The members even have lots of affection for his or her group. We didn’t have many staff on the firm again then. Apink has accomplished a superb job enjoying the function of a founding contributor to the corporate.”

Apink went by way of an idea change two years in the past, and Oh Jong Heon talked about that transformation.

“Apink had an ‘harmless idol’ picture they usually regularly launched tracks that felt like ‘therapeutic songs’ with a hopeful message, however they modified their picture by way of ‘I’m So Sick‘,” he mentioned. “We thought lots about the way it was time for them to point out their maturity as they gained extra years of expertise. After all, it’s attainable that the general public might have wished the Apink that used to sing therapeutic songs. Nonetheless, they have been clearly in a position to present numerous sides of themselves they usually have been at a degree of their profession the place they need to achieve this, in order that’s why they made a change. Black Eyed Pilseung, who was answerable for producing, gave it a substantial amount of thought and the members additionally participated within the manufacturing lots.”

He shared that whereas it hadn’t been simple to achieve an settlement, in the long run “I’m So Sick” had offered an opportunity for Apink to make a brand new leap and it grew to become a turning level for them.

Oh Jong Heon shared that with Apink’s 10th anniversary arising subsequent 12 months, the company is aiming to organize one thing for followers to specific their gratitude. “As quickly as their promotions for ‘Dumhdurum‘ ended, we started conferences,” he shared. “After all, the members are making ready many issues individually too.”

The interview then moved on to speak about VICTON, the company’s boy group. After their debut in November 2016, VICTON promoted steadily till their Could 2018 single “Time of Sorrow,” after which they have been on a 1.5 12 months hiatus. In 2019, members Han Seung Woo and Byungchan went on the survival present “Produce X 101” and gained recognition for themselves and the group, after which VICTON was in a position to turn into a breakout success.

The interviewer talked about to VICTON that there should be an awesome sense of anticipation at Play M about VICTON’s promotions.

“I really feel sorry towards the members and in addition grateful towards them,” he responded. “I’m excited to see how they develop. I want to make sure that I can do extra issues for them sooner or later.”

He was then requested what he thinks the group obtained from “Produce X 101.”

“I believe that after the 2 members went on this system, followers acknowledged and loved sides of VICTON that they hadn’t proven earlier than,” he mentioned. “I [once again] really feel grateful in the direction of the members. It’s true that on the time I gave it a lot thought and I wished to provide the members alternatives [such as appearing on programs]. As a result of whatever the outcomes, it was an opportunity for VICTON to take a brand new leap. Now I have to help VICTON effectively in order that they will proceed to develop and make their goals come true.”

He added, “VICTON initially had an Asia tour deliberate for Could, however due to the COVID-19 subject this was tentatively delayed. We’re persevering with to organize their subsequent steps.”

Oh Jong Heon then described the path he thinks VICTON must go in.

“Though it’s a time when the Ok-pop market is changing into very industrialized, I believe they’ve been given a chance as effectively,” he mentioned. “I believe we should always create a path for them the place they construct up recognition by way of offering numerous content material to international followers, together with followers in Korea.”

He shared that whereas he thinks they’ve risen significantly within the business, it’s his purpose to make it to allow them to proceed to keep up and enhance their fandom. “I believe now could be essentially the most vital time for VICTON,” he mentioned. “The members will even be raring to go. We’re open to potentialities for numerous content material like speaking with followers on-line, and we’ll be trying into these and doing what we will.”

Apink launched their chart-topping hit “Dumhdurum” in April whereas VICTON is at the moment gearing up for a June comeback after releasing “Howling” in March.

Supply (1) (2) (3)