Play Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for free with Nintendo Switch Online, but only for a limited time

With a Sparks of Hope scheduled for October 20, Nintendo gives us the opportunity to try the tactical action of the saga.

Many of us were pleasantly surprised when we saw that the collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft gave us a game as good as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and that is why many of us celebrated the announcement of its sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. After a leak that spoiled the surprise, the Big N encouraged his Nintendo Direct Mini with a new trailer in which we saw new playable characters.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle will be playable for free on Nintendo Switch Online from July 4-10If you are interested in the premise presented by Nintendo and Ubisoft, but you haven’t played the first game yet, we have good news for you: the Japanese company has announced that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle will be available for Nintendo Switch Online users from July 4 to 10which gives us plenty of days to enjoy both its tactical action and the madness of the Rabbids in the Mushroom Kingdom.

After all, the union between both companies has resulted in a game where strategy prevails, which invites us to dominate battlefields plagued by evil Rabbids. we have until 8 playable characters that come from both franchises, which will generate a combination of worlds that stands out for its colorful levels and the characteristic humor of the Rabbids.

If you want to know more about Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, don’t forget that Ubisoft has prepared a direct for this afternoon that will delve into the mechanics and news of the delivery. And, if you need to know more about the first game, keep in mind that in our review of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle we recommend it for being a title that dances between funny and comic.

