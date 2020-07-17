Play Netflix’s The Old Guard Game And You Could Win A Free Lifetime Subscription

Go away a Remark
Streaming offers extra watchability management in comparison with cable, however in case you subscribe to sufficient of those companies, then that leisure invoice can get fairly hefty every month. In Netflix’s case, its subscription plans vary from $8.99 to $15.99 per 30 days, however now there’s an opportunity for one particular person to win a free lifetime Netflix subscription, and all they must do is get the excessive rating on a sport based mostly on the service’s new unique film, The Old Guard.
To rejoice the discharge of the Charlize Theron-led, Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed function, Netflix has arrange an internet The Old Guard-centric online game, the place one performs as Theron’s character, Andy, and combat off hordes of enemies with a Labrys (an enormous double-bladed axe). As a result of Andy and the opposite major protagonists are immortal, one can’t get killed on this sport. As a substitute, you need to so long as potential with out getting hit, and as shortly as potential.
To make issues extra attention-grabbing, Netflix is holding a contest for this Old Guard sport from tomorrow, July 17, to Saturday, July 19 (in case you head to the sport’s web site now, all you’ll be greeted with are the phrases “Whats up World!”). Whoever can receive the excessive rating on this sport throughout that three-day interval will win the “Immortal Netflix Account.” For clarification, the corporate famous that this particular account received’t final anyplace almost so long as The Old Guard’s lead heroes, however as a substitute provides as much as 1,00zero months of service, i.e. a bit over 83 years.
Contemplating the typical human lifespan, even in case you have been a child mashing the buttons on this Old Guard sport and managed to beat out the competitors, you’d mainly be assured Netflix content material for the remainder of your days. So in case you’re keen to remain aboard Netflix with out paying something and are additionally a talented gamer, it couldn’t damage to leap into the Old Guard digital fray this weekend.
Primarily based on the same-named graphic novel by Greg Rucka, who additionally wrote the movie’s script, The Old Guard follows a quartet of immortal mercenaries who use their centuries of expertise for covert missions meant to assist individuals. Proper as these characters go on a revenge mission to maintain their existence, secret, a brand new immortal can be found. Together with Charlize Theron, the solid consists of KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling and Van Veronica Ngo.
Not solely has The Old Guard has been met with loads of optimistic essential reception (it ranks at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes amongst skilled critics), it’s additionally presently dominating Netflix’s Prime 10 record. Since Greg Rucka is writing a sequel to the unique Old Guard graphic novel, it’s potential the film may get a follow-up as properly, though there’s no official phrase on such a challenge but.
You can stream The Old Guard on Netflix now, and you’ll want to learn CinemaBlend’s evaluation of the film. Hold checking again for extra information on what Netflix has developing, and as for motion pictures imagined to be proven in theaters later this yr, flick thru our 2020 launch schedule.
