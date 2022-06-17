Play no matter what store or platform you choose: Epic Games makes it easier to crossplay with Steam through new tools

There are few games that have the crossplay function to be able to use the multiplayer functions regardless of the digital store in which we have purchased it. However, it is a relief when a title allows it, since we can play with friends no matter what platform or store we bought the game from. From Epic Games they want to further facilitate the inclusion of crossplay in more online titles. It is because of that they have released a number of tools for devs to add these features to their games.

Since Epic Games announce that tools allow crossplay between Steam and Epic Games, including merged friend lists, invitations, account connection, etc. In addition, they plan to add compatibility with more stores, and that the system also reaches consoles, Linux and macOS.

Tools to play online without borders

Epic Games already has several games with crossplay features, including Fortnite, Rocket League, and most recently Fall Guys. It is not the only company that usually adds this function in its online titles, although so far it has been an extra effort for the developerssince it was necessary to work on the network services of all the platforms where crossplay was wanted to be added.

The goal of Epic Games is to provide developers with the tools so that crossplay can come natively to the games and platforms on which they are running. This is what Simon Allaeys, director of online services at Epic Games, had to say about it:

“Crossplay gives all friends the opportunity to come together and create great memories through interactive experiences. We are in the fortunate position to drive change in the industry with crossplay tools for all developers, and we believe that connecting friends and communities will take the gaming industry to its next big growth and to reach the milestone of one billion players”.

For now Epic and Steam, but later to other stores, consoles, Linux and macOS

The idea is that when you launch a multiplayer title on a store like Epic Games or Steam, you can see your online friends and have the option to send them invitations no matter what store or platform you’re playing on, with some kind of overlay that would work natively with the platform.

The tools could be used regardless of the platform or graphic engine that the game uses, and although initially they arrive for Epic Games and Steam, the company plans to expand its sights to consoles as well, and even to Linux and macOS.

Developers have an official Epic Games SDK that they can download right now to try out the tools and integrate cross-play features into their titles.

