Play one of the most acclaimed indies for free with Nintendo Switch Online, but only for a limited time

Stardew Valley enters the Nintendo Switch service and invites us to enjoy its traditional life.

Stardew Valley managed to touch the hearts of the players through a very simple premise: manage a farm and socialize with neighbors. This proposal has propelled ConcernedApe’s game to stardom, complete with an impressive rate of sales and some really positive reviews on Steam. However, not everyone has been able to try this quiet experience, and that is why the title comes to Nintendo Switch Online in a free.

Nintendo Switch Online users can play Stardew Valley from today until June 19through the program sample gamesmembers of the Nintendo Switch service will be able to play Stardew Valley from today until Sunday June 19. In this way, we have a whole week to discover some of the most characteristic features of this game, such as caring for crops, crafting products or conversations with neighbors.

After all, Stardew Valley places us in a context in which we must improve and take care of the farm that we inherited from our grandfather. This will lead us to forget about the chaos of the big city and move to a town full of people who, as we talk to them, will reveal important information about their lives or really deep thoughts.

In our analysis of Stardew Valley we commented that it was very difficult not to praise the kindnesses of this endearing farm life simulator. For this reason, we consider him one of the 20 essential indies for every player, since he manages to turn a job as hard as managing a farm into something Very addictive.

