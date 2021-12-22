Play Overwatch for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One for a limited time and end 2021 with your heroes

Blizzard offers this opportunity to all players while celebrating Winter Wonderland, the Christmas event.

After introducing cross-play last summer, Overwatch has shown that it continues to pamper its community of players. However, Blizzard also wants to draw the attention of new users through the most attractive proposals. One of them, which we have already seen in the past, is about opening their experience to all players with a free play period en PC, PS4 y Xbox One.

The free play period will end on January 2, 2022This opportunity It is now available for all the users of the mentioned platforms, but, as you can already imagine, the generosity of Blizzard will not last forever. Therefore, the free play period will last until the day January 2, 2022, which gives us the opportunity to pass the bells between his frenzied games. An idea that is contextualized within its Winter Wonderland, a Christmas event that we can enjoy during these free-to-play days.

This is not a limited demo, since Blizzard allows us to squeeze the game with the possibility of level up (a progress that we can continue if we decide to buy the game later), unlock customization options and, ultimately, play with its 32 characters. Of course, it should be noted that, to enjoy the experience, each platform must include an extra: PC users will need a login account Battle.net, those of Xbox must be subscribed to the service of Xbox Live Gold and the PlayStation will have to use the PS More.

In short, Overwatch continues to captivate looks. Because, although the game has been with us for several years, it continues to surprise with a new name for one of its characters, which has led to all users being able to change their BattleTag for a limited time, something totally unheard of in the company. If you still do not know the action of this title and you are interested in trying its free game period, you can always consult the Overwatch analysis that we wrote at the time, where we consider it one of the best multiplayer that had fallen into our hands.

More about: Free, Overwatch and Blizzard.