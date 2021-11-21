Play Star Citizen free for a limited time with over 120 ships and the promise of new features

The Cloud Imperium Games space simulator available to any PC gamer.

By Alberto Pastor / Updated 19 November 2021, 16:22 42 reviews

Over the years we have had many opportunities to play Star Citizen, the highly anticipated space simulator from Cloud Imperium Games, but if you have not yet been able to explore its science fiction universe or simply want to try all the news it has received in recent months, then this offer interests you because from today, and until December 1, you can play Star Citizen for free with over 120 spaceships to choose from.

New ships and special designs will be presentedThe excuse, framed in the history of the game itself, is the new annual Intergalactic Aerospace Expo, in which manufacturers from around the world show their new space vehicles. In other words, players will be able to pilot a wide variety of ships, up to six brand new ones, while they travel through the stars and land on some of the worlds that are already available in Star Citizen.

The studio led by veteran Chris Roberts, father of the Wing Commander series, promises “various special surprises“During this great event, in which ships such as the Aegis Redeemer, Ares Ion or Ares Inferno will be released. In addition, new designs for well-known ships will also be presented, so that Star Citizen fans will be able to enjoy multiple novelties during the upcoming weeks.

Download and play Star Citizen for free

Just download the game through the link provided in this newsletter to start exploring the unknown in the Star Citizen universe. As we told you just a few days ago, the game recently grew with new mechanics related to doctors among other novelties. It must be borne in mind that this new free trial of Star Citizen allows us to play in its online universe, while the solo campaign remains far from the spotlight, as Cloud Imperium Games itself has already warned that there will be no news of the campaign of Star Citizen until ready.

