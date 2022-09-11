Play the entire Ubisoft catalog for free for a month: how to get the 30-day trial

The Ubisoft + subscription service is available to you until October 10 for PC users.

It has been on the market for more than 3 years and has not stopped add own content and games to its catalog since 2019. We are talking in this case about Ubisoft +, that subscription service that brings together a large part of the French company’s titles that you can access paying a monthly payment which is around 15 euros.

Enjoy a free month of Ubisoft+ until October 10In this case, Ubisoft has decided to have a detail with the users and has wanted to put the service in a way free trial for 30 days until October 10. You can choose two plans: Ubisoft + and the other modality that includes the possibility with Stadia to play via streaming. The latter has a normal price of 17.99 euros, but you can currently play it for free in this free trial. As content you will have a large catalog of Ubisoft games at your disposal and even access to their latest expansions and premium editions.

To access the content you must go to the official Ubisoft website and select the plan you want, there are the two that we have mentioned to you with the 30-day free label. Once you choose the one you want you have to register a payment method, but when there are a few days left before the month is over, you can cancel the subscription and thus they do not charge you anything accidentally. To do this, all you have to do is go to the “My subscription” section in the Ubisoft Store and select “Cancel subscription”, and so on. avoid accidental charges.

In any case, if you want more information, you can inform yourself in Ubisoft’s “Frequently Asked Questions” section where the most common doubts of the players are solved. In 2020 the company changed the name of this service, as it went from UPlay+ to the now well-known Ubisoft +, which is still has not reached consolesbut users are already eager to enjoy the service on the platform they want since is only available for the users of PC.