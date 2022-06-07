play ultra 1080p with this EVGA RTX 3060 for just over 500 euros at PcComponentes

Graphics cards continue to drop in price week after week, making this one of the best times in living memory to get a next-gen GPU for as little money as possible. So if we are considering building a PC by parts or renew part of our current hardware, we should not think too much about it.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming, 12G-P5-3657-KR, 12GB GDDR6, Double Fan, Metal Back Plate

And it is that we find prices as interesting as that of this EVGA graph whose price has dropped to its historical minimum on Amazon, just over 600 euros… but that we can find even cheaper on PcComponentes: 524.35 euros. A great opportunity to take this model in particular quite reduced compared to the more than 800 euros that it has been costing in recent weeks.





What to say about the RTX 3060 at this point that has not already been said. It is the best GPU in terms of value for money of the current generation and one of the most coveted by the gamer community. It’s great for gaming at 1080p in ultra quality and high frame rates per second. And it performs really well even at 1440p if we sacrifice graphic quality or framerate. In any case, it allows us to take advantage of ray tracing and DLSS in all its glory.

This model, specifically, is an assembly from the well-known manufacturer EVGA: the GeForce RTX 3060 XC GAMING 12GB GDDR6. Which has quite contained dimensions that make it ideal for reduced setups. It incorporates two fans and a sober design with backplate in its rear area. And it has three DisplayPort ports and an HDMI in which to connect our screens and monitors.