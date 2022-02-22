Play what you want with this Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3070 and Intel i7 on sale at MediaMarkt

2022 is being a great year when it comes to video game releases. But, unfortunately, it is still really difficult to get the latest generation gaming hardware that allows us to enjoy them at maximum graphic quality. At least, when it comes to desktop PCs, because when we move into the realm of gaming laptops we do find equipment that is more than solvent as well as economical.

This is the case of this Asus TUF laptop, which incorporates some very interesting components and is now reduced to 1,299 euros at MediaMarkt on the occasion of its Web Week. With an official price of 1,499 euros, now we can take it home for 200 euros less. An excellent opportunity if we take into account that only its desktop GPU costs practically the same as the entire laptop.





We are talking about the TUF F15 FX516PR-HN002, a laptop belonging to this Asus gaming family and that it is characterized by a relatively discreet design for a piece of equipment to play, a good construction and quite resistant. In addition to incorporating some components that allow us to play whatever we want.

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516PR – Ordenador Portátil Gaming de 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz (Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3070 8GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Gris Eclipse – Teclado QWERTY español

Mainly, because it has a coveted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB of VRAM. But also because of its high-performance Intel Core i7-11370H, 16 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB in the form of an SSD. All this together with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with IPS technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

In addition, it includes ports and connections of all kinds, a backlit keyboard and super small frames. Yes indeed, comes without operating system as standardso we will have to install it ourselves once we receive it.