Play whatever you want for less than 1,000 euros with this laptop with RTX 3050 and Ryzen 7 at an all-time low

If throughout the year we do not stop seeing the most interesting offers in gaming laptops, which are undoubtedly experiencing a true golden age, these days on the occasion of the anniversary of PcComponentes there is much more to choose from. With latest generation hardware to play everything at the same time that we saved a good handful of euros.

ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 – Portátil Gaming de 15.6″ Full HD 300Hz (Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Gris Eclipse – Teclado QWERTY español

Like this Asus ROG model, which with an official price of 1,199 euros we can now take home for 889 euros on Amazon and also on PcComponentes, on the occasion of its 17th anniversary. A saving of more than 200 euros that make it reach its historical minimum price and that makes it an excellent opportunity to get hold of him.

Specifically, we are talking about the Asus ROG Strix G15 in its G513IC-HN004 version. An excellent team that stands out for a tremendously gaming design, full of RGB (both on the keyboard, the usual, and on the body of the laptop itself), super small frames and a great cooling system.





It stands out, above all, for incorporating a next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM. The cheapest model of the RTX 3000 family which allows us to take advantage of ray tracing and DLSS. And that offers enough performance to play everything in good quality and framerates stable.

In addition, this Asus ROG incorporates a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in the form of an SSD. As well as a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolutionIPS technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Finally, the laptop includes ports and connections of all kinds, among which the RJ45, several USB, HDMI and a combined microphone and headphone jack stand out. And yes, comes without operating system as standardso we will have to install it ourselves.