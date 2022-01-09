Play whatever you want with this MSI gaming laptop with the RTX 3050 Ti on sale and reduced by 300 euros in MediaMarkt

As far as the gaming hardware sector is concerned, 2021 has been characterized by a great shortage of graphics cards and consoles … but a boom in gaming laptops, even with next-generation GPUs. And with regard to the latter, the year that we have just released aims to be the same, so that we can take home the most interesting equipment at discounted prices.

This MSI team is a clear example of this, and much more so now that it is discounted by no less than 300 euros in MediaMarkt. With an official price of 1,299 euros, at the moment it is on sale for 999 euros in said store, a price that makes it a great purchase option if we take into account the hardware it incorporates.

We are talking about the MSI Katana in its GF66 11UD-230XES variant. It is an excellent laptop that stands out especially for incorporating an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card of the latest generation, which opens the doors of ray tracing and DLSS, two of the best technologies in the gaming sector today.





Portátil gaming – MSI Katana GF66 11UD-230XES, 15.6″ FHD, Intel® Core™ i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX™ 3050 Ti, FDOS

In addition to said GPU, This gaming laptop features a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage in which to install a few games.

To all this we must add a classic screen with a 15.6-inch diagonal, with 1920 x 1080p resolution, IPS panel technology and a 144 Hz refresh rate that allows us to get the most out of all the hardware and enjoy all kinds of games, both triple A and competitive titles.

This MSi has a very gaming design as well as sober, with a backlit keyboard and ports and connections of all kinds. Although yes, comes without pre-installed operating system as standard. Something that, in any case, we can easily solve ourselves with Windows 10, Windows 11 or any other system.