PlayEquall, a campaign to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in video games, is launched

This initiative was born with the commitment to add the maximum possible number of companies and institutions to the project.

Unfortunately, more and more scandals are coming to light in connection with bad practices in the world of video games. The problems in the industry, added to the toxicity on the part of the players, make initiatives such as the one we have come to present to you on this occasion more and more necessary.

We talk about the ad PlayEquall, an industry campaign that, on the occasion of the celebration of Zero Discrimination Day on March 1, was born to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in the world of video games. Through their website they offer us the possibility of sign in favor of the initiative, which has different objectives.

It seeks to add the different companies and associationsThe most immediate is to try to add the maximum possible number of companies, agents, foundations, associations and institutions when it comes to acquiring the different commitments. These are based on contributing to create a culture that respects and encourages individual expression, regardless of factors such as gender, nationality, race, sexual orientation, religion, disability, age or socioeconomic status.

Objectives of the PlayEquall initiative

Defend diversity and equality and promote the best role models, fostering a climate where there is no room for discrimination, racism, machismo, homophobia, transphobia or any type of intolerance, rejecting hatred towards any group and establishing protection systems against any act of this kind.

Implement the values of diversity and equality in our teams and structures, ensuring non-discrimination both in terms of salary and in the occupation of positions of responsibility.

Monitor personnel processes and adapt them where necessary to optimally develop talent and competencies in video game companies.

Actively confront abuse of power and harassment to establish spaces for inclusive and safe participation.

Work for equal representation of our transversal society, without prejudice and balanced within video games, thus guaranteeing that they are spaces free of harassment and discrimination.

Consider all aspects of diversity and equality in our games, teams, publications, and events, as well as throughout the development process.



The project has, in addition to a section for the signatories, a contact mailbox to send suggestions and doubts and a section where the different activities, events and talks or conferences that address this topic. Also locate those responsible for the campaign through the official social networks de PlayEquall.

More about: PlayEquall, Inclusion and video games, Diversity and Equality.