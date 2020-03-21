The World Olympic Committee (IOC) should evaluation plans to transfer ahead with the Tokyo Olympics right through the coronavirus pandemic and ensure dialogue with athletes, the Recreation and Rights Alliance (SRA) and the International Players Affiliation (WPA) acknowledged on Saturday.
Players’ body urges IOC to review Games plans during coronavirus crisis
March 21, 2020
1 Min Read
