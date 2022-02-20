Players increasingly spend more hours in the games Ubisoft and the company is monetizing

The hours of play accumulated by players in Far Cry 6 have far exceeded those of its previous installment.

Ubisoft presented this week its financial report, demonstrating the good health in which the gala company is. Titles like Rainbow Six Extraction have reached a new milestone in players with more than 5 million users, while Rainbow Six: Siege added 10 million agents in this 2021, surpassing the incredible mark of 80 million players.

The increase in game time has been reflected in an increase in consumptionBut these are not the only interesting facts that we have been able to learn, as Axios has shared, game times seem to be an important figure for Ubisoft and that their players have spent more hours on their games is something to celebrate. It seems obvious that the fact that users enjoy your games longer is a positive thing, but thanks to the company’s reports, we can also verify that It is profitable.

Apparently, Far Cry 6 players have passed 45% longer game average than those who played Far Cry 5, the previous installment. Riders Republic also has improved compared to the previous Ubisoft Annecy game, Steep. This would have had direct impact on spending that users have made in in-game content.

In the case of Far Cry 6, players would have spent 30% more than in Far Cry 5, a not insignificant increase that serves to reinforce the Ubisoft’s tendency to propose bigger and bigger games. Yves Guillemot, CEO of the company, also spoke of Skull and Bones, and although the game was several years drifting, Guillemot hopes that the multiplayer title Ubisoft Singapore will end up coming to fruition.

