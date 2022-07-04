Players love cats, and Stray proves that being the most anticipated game on Steam

The BlueTwelve Studio title will be available for PC, PS4 and PS5 from July 19.

Taking into account that the kittens have always captured the attention of netizens, it is no surprise that Stray, developed by BlueTwelve Studio and distributed by Annapurna Interactive, is one of the titles most anticipated of the moment. Its PlayStation version has already confirmed a physical edition for PS5 and, to the delight of all PS Plus users, the title will also be part of the Extra and Premium catalogues.

Stray enjoys a 10% discount right nowAnd what about the PC version? Well, as PCGamesN initially points out, PC gamers are also very keen to start “the cat game.” After all, Stray has become the most anticipated game for Steam users, as it stars in a good handful of wish lists. In this way, this particular proposal dethrones The Day Before, which during the past week had led this ranking with its zombies.

It is important to note that, on the one hand, The Day Before has been involved in a controversy after learning that the developer considers part of his team as volunteers. In addition, Stray currently enjoys a 10% discount that, although it does not make a big difference in price (from 26.99 euros to 24.99), it is possible that it has managed to attract the gaze of some player.

Be that as it may, it shows that there is a desire to play Stray. The title proposes us to control a cat and solve the enigma of a cyberpunk city, something that will take us through a lot of challenges and tense situations from the next July 19. But, if you want to know more about this proposal, we encourage you to see the gameplay below these lines.

More About: Stray, BlueTwelve Studio, Steam, Annapurna Interactive, PC, PS4 and PS5