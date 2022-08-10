Players of the Uruguayan women’s soccer team denounced the goalkeeper coach for harassment

The incident was reported to the president of the delegation and the Women’s Football Commission, Mariana Fernández

After playing the last women’s Copa América during the month of July in Colombia, a group of players from the Uruguayan national team denounced having suffered verbal harassment by one of the members of the coaching staff. As published The Daily, it would be about Carlos Pinasco: goalkeeping coach who resigned this week from his position.

The incident was reported to the president of the delegation and the Women’s Football Commission, Mariana Fernández, and was recorded in a report by the team’s technical director, Ariel Longo.

According to reports, at first the issue was handled internally but then raised to the authorities, who preferred not to give much information when consulted by different media regarding the case. Matías Pérez, representative in the executive of players, referees and coaches, told Ovation that a “full investigation” is underway.

“These issues of caring for people are very relevant to me, given my role, but also to all the colleagues of the Executive Committee of the AUF, to the officials and to the entire world of football, therefore we must treat them seriously” , he added.

resignation

Carlos Pinasco broadcast on social networks on Monday that he will not continue in his position as goalkeeper coach for the AUF women’s national teams. In his message, he said that the end of his cycle had come, but he did not clarify the reasons for his decision.

“I was always grateful to life for the opportunities it has given me, and today my cycle has come to an end and it is time to hang up my gloves in National Teams and step aside. Thank you all for the trust, dedication in work, respect and affection of these years with good times and others… Without a doubt, the path of women’s football is on the rise and will continue on the path of success, “said the text.

Other cases

In recent years, different cases of harassment have resonated in the field of sport. One of them was in soccer, after in 2016 a group of players from the National team denounced their coach, Ignacio Chitnisky, for abuse and gender violence.

Another case involved the coach of the Uruguayan Under 18 Olympic field hockey team —also a member of the senior team’s coaching staff— who was reported for harassment and abuse. The brief was presented by the Hockey Federation in the Prosecutor’s Office and led to the Court of Penalties.

The most recent involved the former athlete Aldana Sabatel, who managed to win medals in different competitions for her performance in long-distance tests. This year she announced that she would stop competing and publicly denounced abuse by her trainer from the time she was 13 to 18. However, she decided to keep her name anonymous and stated that she did not plan to report it to the Justice.

