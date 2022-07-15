Playing Doom within Doom itself is not a joke, it’s entirely possible

A user has managed to make the game run within the code of the DOS version of the classic Doom II.

What is constantly happening with Doom is the best example that the world of video games will never stop surprising us. To date, we have seen that the classic of id Software It doesn’t need an operating system to work and you can even play on tiny screens, but what we’re here to tell you about today is the last straw.

Thanks to PC Gamer we echo the milestone that a modder has achieved with hacking techniques and that you yourself can see in the video that we leave you below. And it is that kgsws has achieved run Doom within Doom itself or rather, playing a version of Doom II within Doom II.

An exploit is exploited in the DOS version of Doom IIA mod already allowed something similar a while ago, but in this case it is even more striking because it is done from the code itself with an older version. It technically takes advantage of an exploit in the DOS version of Doom II, making Chocolate Doom (a more modern port) run inside as an animated texture. You can try it yourself by getting custom code from GitHub and a copy of the DOS version of Doom II on Steam.

It is not the first time that Bethesda’s shooter saga is the protagonist this week, since the gameplay of the canceled Doom 4 came to light recently, a project developed by id Software that was finally abandoned to end up publishing the Doom reboot in 2016 that so many good words received.

