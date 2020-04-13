Playing Fortnite Trivia On Houseparty Will Unlock A Reward In-Game

Since Houseparty was acquired by Epic Video games final yr, it’s greater than seemingly no longer sudden that the video chat app is now collaborating with Fortnite. In a sequence of tweets, the Houseparty crew launched a model new Fortnite trivia deck, while the Fortnite account talked about that every one avid avid gamers would get an in-game reward if there have been 20 million correct options about Fortnite by means of April 16.

How rather a lot do you suppose you already learn about Fortnite? 🤔

Maybe it’s time to quiz you! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2020

Good minds suppose alike! We merely launched a Fortnite deck inside Houseparty’s Trivialities recreation… 👀

Must partner on an issue? — Houseparty (@houseparty) April 10, 2020

Sounds good to us!

We’ll release a global reward for all Fortnite avid avid gamers if the Houseparty Fortnite Trivialities deck hits 20 million correct options ahead of April 16 at 11:59PM ET! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2020

The trivia recreation may even be carried out inside the Chrome browser, or by means of downloading Houseparty for cell or macOS, and while the app is designed for collaborating in celebration video video games and chatting with friends, the trivia recreation may be carried out on my own.

Epic Video video games hasn’t given any additional data on what kind of reward avid avid gamers may be anticipating in the event that they’re successful inside the trivia drawback, handiest that it’s going to be available globally for all avid avid gamers if the perform is reached.

