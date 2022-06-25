Playing on PC can be a joy with these 6 controls for all tastes and pockets that I recommend

Many video games on PC may be designed to be played with a keyboard and mouse. Approaching titles like Company of Heroes, World of Warcraft or even many of the FPS that inhabit the platform with a controller ranges from less than ideal to impossible, but there are also many video games that are designed to be played with the same peripherals as on console.

Choosing your ideal controller is as important as thinking about what components you are going to put in your computer, but with a market so saturated with alternatives and offers, it is normal not to know where to start looking. Today we are going to see the controls that I have tried that I liked the most and why. Whatever you are looking for, here you will have alternatives for all tastes and price ranges.

The best controls that I recommend to play on PC

Mando Xbox Elite Series 2





Frankly, the best gaming experience on PC is always going to be with an Xbox controller, and the Elite Series 2 is the pinnacle of that. With one of the best finishes I’ve tried on a controller, many configuration options and full and native compatibility with Windows (whether you use 10 or 11), it is a 100% recommended controller. The problem is that Microsoft has already warned that there is a shortage of supplies, so it may be a bit difficult to find it if you want to renew controller right now.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Black

DualSense





Yes, the PlayStation 5 controller is also on my recommended list, and for very good reason. Its construction is robust, its finish is one of the best that my hands have tasted and at the ergonomic level it is amazing. It has no customization like the Elite controller, and its support is not native, so you’ll have to follow our controller setup guide if you want to use it on PC. Even so, it is a more than recommended bet if you want to get rid of your keyboard and mouse.

PlayStation 5 – DualSense Wireless Controller

PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox Series X|S





This is an alternative to Microsoft’s Xbox controller from a much lesser-known brand. The PowerA controller copies its design quite effectively (although not 100%, of course), to present itself as a very attractive offer, especially for those looking for something cheap. It is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 natively (meaning you just plug in its USB cable and start playing), and it won’t let you down. Of course, keep in mind that it is not bluetooth, so you will always depend on its cable to be able to connect to your computer.

PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox Series X|S – Black, Gamepad, Wired Video Game Controller, Gaming Controller, Works with Xbox One (Xbox Series X)

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma





If it’s aggressive gaming aesthetics, customization, and versatility you’re after, Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma is an offering to seriously consider. They have mechanized buttons and D-pad for faster response and less effort, 6 additional multifunction buttons, which you can program to your liking, and interchangeable stick covers, which you can modify to adapt to everything you play. yes it is true that it is the most expensive on the list, but if you want to opt for a high-end controller, you may have your optimal choice here. It works perfectly with Windows without having to use external tools.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma – Fully Customizable Xbox Series X|S Controller with RGB Lighting (6 Multi-Function Buttons, Interchangeable Stick Caps) Black

8Bitdo Pro 2





What if you just want to play retro titles and be able to use your controller with your Switch as well? The 8Bitdo Pro 2 is the ideal candidate for you. Focusing mostly on his crosshead, the mother of all retro games, this controller is also made of good materials and can boast proper ergonomics. You are facing a very versatile command, but which, again, is more designed for retro than for new titles. Despite having joysticks, triggers and others, its demographic is clear.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam & Raspberry Pi (Black Edition) [Importación alemana]

HORI – Fighting Stick α





The Hori brand is a fairly well-known brand when it comes to creating alternative controllers for consoles, but its Fighting Stick α is something different. If you like fighting games, like Guilty Gear STRIVE or Street Fighter VI, the best thing you can do if you want to take them seriously is to buy a dedicated controller specifically for them. Hori’s bet is of great quality in terms of materials, but also in featureswith several profiles, customization options and cosmetic features, among other aspects.