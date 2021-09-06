Playoffs: the official statement that fixes the position of the Brazilian health authority that broke into the classic Brazil-Argentina

The National Team leaving the field after the interruption of the match with Brazil

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a statement where fixed his position on why he broke in at 6 minutes of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the Qualifiers . The appearance of the authorities led to a scandal and the match was suspended by the referee.

From Anvisa they assure that four players from the National Team directed by Lionel Scaloni “They entered Brazil in breach of sanitary regulations” for coronavirus, “by declaring, supposedly, false information in an official form.”

Is about Emiliano Esque Martínez, Cuti Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Buendía, all England Premier League players. According to Anvisa, “Interministerial Ordinance 655” dated this year “ establishes that foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days cannot enter Brazil ”.

Anvisa’s full statement

Given the information that four Argentine players entered Brazil in breach of the country’s sanitary regulations, by allegedly declaring false information in an official form of the Brazilian health authority , Anvisa met with representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Coordination of Disease Control of the Department of Health of the State of São Paulo this Saturday (4/9).

After a meeting with the health authorities, it was confirmed, after consulting the passports of the four players involved, that the athletes they did not comply with the norm for the entry of travelers on Brazilian soil , provided for in Interministerial Ordinance 655, of 2021, which establishes that foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days cannot enter Brazil.

The players in question stated that they have not played in any of the four restricted countries in the last 14 days . The travelers arrived in Brazil by plane from Caracas / Venezuela to Guarulhos. However, unofficial news reached Anvisa informing alleged false statements made by said travelers.

Upon the news, the Agency immediately notified the National Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center (Cievs / MS), which coordinates the Cievs network, responsible for the epidemiological investigation with the state of São Paulo and the municipality of Guarulhos, so that the if it is investigated and traced.

When verifying that the information provided by the travelers was false, Anvisa clarifies that it has already communicated the fact to the Federal Police, so that measures are taken immediately within the scope of the police authority.

There is a notorious non-compliance with Interministerial Ordinance 655/2021 and the Brazilian immigration control regulations.

Anvisa considers the situation as a serious health risk, so it advised the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who cannot participate in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory. , In terms of art. 11 of Federal Law 6,437 / 1977.

Anvisa’s official statement on why it broke into the Brazil-Argentina match

