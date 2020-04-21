PlayOn Fest, With Classic Sets by Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Starts Friday – Variety

UPDATED: Classic previous performances by Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Inexperienced Day, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Uzi Vert, David Guetta, and plenty of extra will probably be a part of the huge three-day PlayOn digital competition this weekend, supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Well being Group (WHO), powered by the UN Basis and staged by the Warner Music Group.

PlayOn Fest will stream dwell on April 24-26, for 72 hours straight, solely by way of Songkick’s YouTube channel HERE.

The fest contains previous performances Coachella, Sydney Opera Home, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Enviornment, Primavera Sound, Crimson Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, World Citizen Pageant and extra, in addition to a glance again at Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” album launch present. The fest will characteristic a number of songs by a number of of the artists; a full lineup seems under.

A schedule will probably be introduced later this week.

Watch the PlayOn Fest official trailer:

Warner Music Group has additionally launched a pre-sale of unique PlayOn Fest merch (see HERE), with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. As well as, followers will probably be inspired to click-to-donate all through the three-day-event. Donations will assist WHO’s work to trace and perceive the unfold of the virus; to make sure sufferers get the care they want and frontline staff get important provides and data; and to speed up growth of a vaccine and coverings for all who want them.

Cardi B says, “Don’t play your self! Tune into PlayOn Fest April 24-26 and assist us elevate cash for the World Well being Group to spice up COVID-19 reduction funds. Thanks to the entire healthcare staff who’re dedicating their companies and serving to to avoid wasting lives! Since I can’t get on stage proper now…I’m throwing it again to my social gathering on the World Citizen Pageant to hopefully ship some love and light-weight to y’all. Keep secure everybody!”

“Throughout this pandemic, we’re all looking for methods to remain related,” mentioned Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Basis. “The PlayOn Fest is an effective way to come back collectively, get pleasure from good music and firm, and assist the World Well being Group’s most pressing world work to fight COVID-19.”

Specifics embody:

Nipsey Hussle (the unbelievable Victory Lap album launch present from the Hollywood Palladium).

Coldplay (taken from the band’s São Paulo, Brazil present throughout their A Head Full Of Desires Tour in 2017, which grew to become the third greatest tour of all time).

Bruno Mars (24Okay Magic Stay on the Apollo – Mars’ first primetime particular that was recorded from the stage of the legendary Harlem theater in 2017).

Panic! At The Disco (shot throughout their sold-out area tour on the famed O2 Enviornment in London in 2019).

Ed Sheeran (taking his stadium present to the intimate Austin Metropolis Limits stage for a particular efficiency on the long-lasting PBS collection in 2017).

KORN (a groundbreaking efficiency filmed inside a residing artwork set up celebrating the discharge of their 2019 album The Nothing).

Extra performances to be featured throughout PlayOn Fest embody:

Anitta’s spellbinding 2019 Rock In Rio Pageant set at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Cardi B’s explosive 2018 World Citizen present from New York’s Central Park.

David Guetta’s crossover Tomorrowland 2017 set that includes the hits “With out You,” “Titanium,” “Hey Mama” and extra.

Janelle Monáe’s enthralling 2019 Coachella mainstage efficiency.

Andra Day’s 2017 World Citizen Pageant set, the place she carried out an exquisite rendition of Billie Vacation’s “Unusual Fruit.”

Pablo Alborán’s large Seville 2018 stadium efficiency on the “I Promise” tour.

Twenty One Pilots’ closing headline set at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2019, the place they carried out to nearly 100,000 individuals.

The Flaming Lips from Australia’s iconic Sydney Opera Home in 2019, the place they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their monumental album, The Tender Bulletin.

Inexperienced Day’s set from MTV’s World Stage Seville in the course of the 2019 EMAs.

Lil Uzi Vert’s 2018 Lollapalooza debut.

Gary Clark Jr.’s newest headline look on Austin Metropolis Limits, celebrating his Grammy-winning album This Land.

Paramore’s long-awaited Bonnaroo debut efficiency.

Portugal. The Man’s 2018 Coachella set that helped maintain rock alive at that 12 months’s competition, which had no rock headliners for the primary time.

Weezer’s 2019 nostalgia-filled third Coachella efficiency.

Wiz Khalifa’s 2019 Coachella set, marking his third look on the fest.

CHANMINA’s March 2019 live performance at Tokyo’s Zepp music corridor.

The complete line-up will probably be accessible, in addition to extra info, at playonfest.com. PlayOn Fest is supported by the Jeep model.