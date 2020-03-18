PlayStation 5 Tech Details Coming Tomorrow

Sony has launched it’s revealing additional PlayStation 5 details day after today (9 a.m. Pacific) by means of a “deep dive” presentation by means of machine architect Mark Cerny.

The livestream will doubtless be hosted on the company’s legit weblog, and it’ll cross over the console’s construction and the way in which it’ll plainly “type the way in which ahead for video video games.”

Sony’s presentation comes shortly after Microsoft not too way back revealed the specs for the Xbox Sequence X.

[Provide: Sony]