PlayStation 5 would have its own Pro controller with multiple improvements over DualSense

According to insider Tom Henderson, this new hardware should be officially announced soon.

Added to the experience with PlayStation 5 is not only the technological benefits of the hardware, such as greater power or reduced loading times, but also the I send DualSense it’s also an important part of it, thanks to the haptic feedback it offers. So far several new colors have been released, but did you know that a new model may be underway?

PlayStation should announce it soonThe renowned insider Tom Henderson has published information about it in which he assures that Sony plans to announce its own Pro controller very soon. In fact, he assures that in the coming weeks it should be officially revealed, and it would be his own command, not in collaboration with other brands.

The code name of the hardware is “Hunt”, and it brings several extra features compared to the DualSense that we know. For example, it includes replaceable analog sticks, rear buttons (or sticks) and better gripswhich also aim to be removable in some way.

Similarly, there is talk that these Pro controllers for PS5 would have major software improvements, although what exactly they mean by this description is unknown. It would maintain, yes, a style similar to the DualSense of Sony’s new generation console, also coming in different colors.

If these Pro models finally end up going on sale and you are not interested, remember that at 3DJuegos we give you a few tips to take care of your DualSense and not have to renew it soon. At the BAFTA Awards, the PlayStation 5 controller was voted the best ever by the public, so you have all the more reason to keep treating it well.

More about: PlayStation 5, DualSense, Sony, PlayStation, Controllers and Controller Pro.