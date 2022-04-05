PlayStation already eliminates the annual subscription to PS Now: a way to prepare for the arrival of the new PS Plus

The annual option of the new PS Plus will be more expensive than the current one, which is why the company has begun to pull the strings.

After several months of rumors and speculation, PlayStation confirmed what had become an open secret: a new PS Plus that divides its subscriptions into models Essential, Extra y Premium. The Japanese company has not been slow to give us some details of what is to come, with details such as the first confirmed games or the reasons why the service will not have launch exclusives.

Users bought the annual PS Now to take advantage of the next PS Plus PremiumThe users of the current PS Now They have been pleasantly surprised by this announcement, as they will automatically receive the Premium subscription (the most complete) as soon as it is launched next month of June. And, how could it be otherwise, users have already noticed a legal loophole with which to take advantage of the most expensive model at the lowest possible price.

As reported by Eurogamer, PS Now’s annual subscription was 59,99 euros a year, while the Premium option of the new PS Plus leaves us with all its features at 119,99 euros annual. With that automatic change that we have already mentioned, players have massively bought an annual subscription to PS Now, and that is why PlayStation has already begun to pick up from your store.

At the moment, this decision affects countries like the US, so in Spain the latest PlayStation move has not yet been reflected. However, it is a matter of time that the annual subscription to the current PS Now disappear from our territory. While, Jim Ryan continues to promote the new PS Plus and has already said that it will have 200 partners to bring games to the service. Despite this, not all players support the model presented by PlayStation, and 3DJuegos readers have made it clear to us in the last debate.

