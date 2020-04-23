General News

PlayStation and Facebook cancel GDC appearances citing coronavirus concerns

April 23, 2020
PlayStation and Facebook Gaming/Oculus won’t be attending this yr’s Sport Builders Convention as a result of concerns across the novel coronavirus COVID19. It follows a collection of cancelled or postponed online game occasions, plus console manufacturing disruption, attributable to the outbreak.

