PlayStation and Facebook Gaming/Oculus won’t be attending this yr’s Sport Builders Convention as a result of concerns across the novel coronavirus COVID19. It follows a collection of cancelled or postponed online game occasions, plus console manufacturing disruption, attributable to the outbreak.
PlayStation and Facebook cancel GDC appearances citing coronavirus concerns
April 23, 2020
1 Min Read
