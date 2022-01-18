PlayStation Announces 2 Controllers Designed Especially For Fighting Game Fans

The buttons were placed with the traditional structure used by the titles of the genre.

By Axel García / Updated January 18, 2022, 01:05 3 comments

Just as gamers in genres like FPS and racing have their knobs preferably, the same happens with fans of fighting games. After the purchase of EVO by PlayStation, it became the home of the genre, something that they plan to demonstrate now more than ever with their new announcement: a couple of controls designed specifically for this community.

Both controls are compatible with PS5, PS4 and PCThe first of them is called ‘Fighting Commander OCTA’, a “control for 2D fighting games and many other 2D titles”, according to its official description. will be priced at $59.99 (approximately 52.59 euros), and perhaps its most important change, is the position of the R1 and R2 buttons on the front of the controller.

The second is, getting even closer to the old style, the arcade stick ‘Fighting Stick α’, which will cost $199.99 (approximately 175.3 euros). Similar to other controls of this style, this control will have its joystick and buttons in the traditional position within the fighting genre, with the additional option of removing the front texture to decorate the control with the artistic piece that you prefer. It can also be opened, and contains a tight but important space, where you can store accessories and other belongings.

Both controllers are compatible with PS5, P4 and PC, and they will arrive “very soon”. You can’t reserve them yet, but the official site invites all those interested not to take their eyes off their social networks —Facebook, Twitter and Instagram—to be aware of the next announcement.

These controls could be good options for players of Guilty Gear Strive, the latest game in the Arc System Works studio saga, which is available on PS5, PS4 and PC. Both controllers would also be interesting buys for those hoping upcoming deliveries of the fighting genre, such as The King of Fighters XV and DNF Duel.

