PlayStation announces a free PS Plus weekend to enjoy online multiplayer on PS4 and PS5

PlayStation gives us new reasons to turn on our PS4 or PS5. On this occasion, the Japanese brand encourages us to discover the most basic feature of its PS Plus, which gives us the possibility to connect with other players and enjoy the online multiplayer mode, through a special promotion: a free weekend to access this functionality without the need to subscribe to the service.

We will be able to access the online multiplayer modes for free on August 27 and 28Of August 27 to 28 (Saturday and Sunday), we will be able to access the online multiplayer of our titles without paying the PS Plus membership. In this way, we can take advantage of the full potential of our video games by accessing the games created by other users, which will allow us to test our skills in a game mode that invites us to compete or collaborate with other people, depending on the nature of the game. Delivery.

As expected, we can only enjoy this promotion if we meet two very basic requirements: have Internet connection and an account of PlayStation Network. More than obvious conditions to enter the world of online multiplayer games, which is established as one of the most popular options for current titles.

If you like the experience and are thinking of paying for the PS Plus service for the first time, keep in mind that you can discover the plans Extra y Premium through a free trial period. Here, you will have access to a huge catalog of deliveries, although PlayStation is responsible for expanding the experience with monthly updates which, for the August period, has left us with the possibility of downloading 12 games.

