PlayStation announces a new number of PS5 sold and confirms a drop in revenue

The financial results for the quarter are lower than those obtained in the same period last year.

We are in financial reporting days. After knowing the latest data from Xbox, which recorded a drop in revenue, it seems that Sony PlayStation Something similar has happened to him in the figures corresponding to the results of the fiscal period that runs from April to June 31.

There are already 21.7 million PS5 soldBut first we go with the positive. First of all, we have a new PS5 sales figure: 21.7 million shipped to date. The latest official data from PlayStation was offered in June and has not been far since then, since it was published to celebrate that they had reached the goal of 20 million.

However, this assumes having placed 2.4 million more PlayStation 5s during the three months of the period, figures that translate into the fact that they have shipped 100,000 more units of Sony’s new-generation console compared to the data for the same quarter of 2021.

It is in income where there is less positive news: they have decreased by 2% (operating income by 37%). While hardware and network services have increased, there has been a sharp decline in software and development costs have increased. Software sales have fallen compared to the same period last year and, specifically, have been sold 47.1 million PS4 and PS5 games in the quarterthat is, 16.5 less than the figures for the same fiscal quarter of 2021.

Fewer games have been sold than in 2021A total of 6.4 million of these games are first party titles, term with which they refer to projects produced by PlayStation itself. These data are also lower than those recorded in the same period last year, when 10.5 million own games were sold (4.1 million more).

PS Plus grows slightly

Another curious fact is that 79% of game sales have been digital downloads, a percentage that does increase compared to the period of 2021, where 71% was registered. In addition, they have confirmed that there is 47.3 million PS Plus subscribers as of June 31, 2022.

This represents a slight increase compared to the number achieved in the same quarter of 2021 (46.3 million), but we will have to wait for the financial results of the following quarter to see if the new PS Plus model that has really had a great impact. They premiered at the end of June. As an addition, at Sony they account for a total of 102 million active users each month.

We will have to continue observing how hardware sales evolve so much, which have the inconvenience of stock problems of both versions of PlayStation 5 (with reader and digital), such as software sales, which will be boosted in the coming months by their own releases such as the remake of The Last of Us in September or the highly anticipated God of War: Ragnarok, which lands in the month of November.

