PlayStation announces its own Game Pass (PS4, PS3, PS5)

March 29, 2022

On PlayStation they have been starring in all kinds of rumors for some time that revolve around the possibility of having a new subscription service in the purest Xbox Game Pass style, however it has not been until today that this possibility has been announced. The long-rumored Project Spartacus for PS4 and PS5 is finally a reality. Today we offer you all the details of the new PS Plus that Sony is preparing to stand up to Microsoft and Nintendo with their different platforms. Discover in this video the first games announced, how many will be available in each of the packages, price of the service and launch date among many other details. Also, know our opinion about this PS Plus model that comes to replace the old one and that, finally, is a reality after starring in abundant information and speculation of all kinds.