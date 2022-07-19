PlayStation buys an eSports tournament platform and reaffirms its interest in the competitive landscape

Repeat.gg, which has organized more than 100,000 tournaments, ensures that it will continue to work on PC, mobile and other consoles.

We already knew that PlayStation is extremely interested in the eSports landscape. It demonstrated this with the purchase of EVO, the largest organizer of fighting game tournaments, and the launch of a new line of peripherals, but it wants to reiterate its intentions once again with the acquisition of Repeat.gga platform responsible for more than 100,000 tournaments with more than 2.3 million participants.

We will continue to support PC, mobile and other consolesRepeat.ggAccording to the platform’s statement, this purchase will not limit Repeat’s actions on other platforms: “Repeat is first and foremost a gaming community and will continue with that idea in mind. We will continue to support PC, mobile and other consoles alongside PlayStation,” reads in the official message. “This includes the inclusion of the most popular competitive games, no matter what platform they are available on.”

In this way, and continuing with the declarations, in Repeat.gg they consider that the purchase of PlayStation will allow them to carry out more initiatives: “we will have access to more resources, games and technologieswhich will allow us to grow the team to push Repeat in directions we never thought possible.”

Steven Roberts, Vice President of Global Competitive Gaming at SIE, tells GamesIndustry that “At PlayStation, our vision for eSports has always been one of break barriers for players to compete at all levels“. The executive explains that “together with the talented team at Repeat.gg, we are excited to explore more ways for players to participate in competitive games and expand our eSports offer. This it’s just the beginning of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future.”

This news comes a few days after PlayStation closed the purchase agreement with Bungie, authors of Destiny and the first installments of Halo. Because, as they said at the time, Sony is not done with the acquisition of studios and companies yet, so we can expect similar news in the future.

