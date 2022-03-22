PlayStation buys another studio: this time the team of former Assassin’s Creed Jade Raymond

Sony welcomes its family to Haven Studios after being impressed with the first year of collaboration.

PlayStation today announced the purchase of Haven Studiosa newly formed development team led by Jade Raymondone of the great figures in the industry known for her role as producer of Assassin’s Creed, who was currently working on a video game for PC and, exclusively for consoles, PS5.

“Jade Raymond brings a wealth of experience with her industry achievements and an infectious passion for creating games, while her team is an equally impressive group of industry veterans who have collaborated on some of the biggest and most beloved games and franchises that many of us are still playing,” he says. Hermen Hulsthead of PlayStation Studios, in a statement.

Why buy Haven Studios? Hulst explains that he was inspired by the Canada-based team’s vision to make a modern multiplayer experience capable of bringing players together in a meaningful and positive way. “We were confident in his creative and technical ability to deliver on such an ambitious project, and were delighted to invest in his journey to develop a new IP for PlayStation.” Furthermore, after a year of working closely together, the head of PlayStation claims to have become impressing with the growth and progress of the study.

“We have made great progress in a short space of time thanks to the talent and passion of our team and their exceptional contributions. We are committed to a work culture in Haven based on kindness, adaptation and courage that favors creativity,” says Jade Raymond, ex-Google among other companies.

Haven Studios’ first IP

Haven Studios works on a multiplayer experience for many yearsNeither Hulst nor Raymond have wanted to extend much when talking about their first IP, but they have left some other details. “We want to offer a triple-A multiplayer experience with the idea of build a systemic and constantly evolving world focused on freedom and excitement, capable of keeping players engaged and entertained for years,” explains Jade Raymond.

The industry veteran ends her statement by showing her happiness at joining a company with such relevant studios as Guerrilla Games (Horizon: Forbidden West), Naughty Dog (The Last of Us: Part II), Media Molecule (Dreams), etc. , companies, all of them, from which he hopes to learn much more now.

This operation breaks with the usual PlayStation dynamic of buying from teams with long experience working exclusively with the Japanese company. Thus, in 2021 the acquisition of Bluepoint Studios (Demon’s Souls Remake) and Housemarque (Returnal) became official. More recently, PlayStation Studios aside, we have Sony’s purchase of Bungie valued at $3.6 billion.

