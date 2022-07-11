PlayStation buys Haven, Jade Raymond’s studio: what does the former Assassin’s Creed producer work on?

The company announced the purchase last March, despite the studio still not having any games on the market.

PlayStation continues to expand its study portfolioand one of the most recent surprises in this field was the purchase of Haven, the developer founded by Jade Raymond in 2021. Although the company has not yet released any games, those at Sony claim to have been impressed with the title that the team is preparing. We still don’t know many details about this project beyond the fact that it will be a multiplayer experience, but the Japanese company has bet heavily on this decision.

We really think the cloud will change the rules in terms of how games are made.Jade RaymondThat is why, a few months after the purchase announcement, the Japanese company informs us through Twitter that Haven is already part of the family of PlayStation Studios. A fact that, thanks to GamesIndustry’s interview with Jade Raymond, is complemented by some details about the developer’s ‘modus operandi’ to carry out its work.

And it is that the Haven system is very focused on the possibilities of the cloudwhich, from his perspective, will be vital in the advancement of the video game as a medium: “Initially we had a team in the cloud that was about six people working on new ways of working. Now, we have welcomed another 21 engineers to focus on long-term innovations in the cloud, because we really think that will change the rules in terms of how games are made.”

In this way, Raymond explains that working in the cloud allows them greater organizational possibilities and, as an extra, adapts to the needs of employees in terms of working from home or in the office. Which, in short, becomes a system “hybrid“, according to the professional’s statements.

What do we know about the first Haven game?

As we have already commented at the beginning of this news, Haven is working on a court title multiplayer. Very specific details have not been given, but so far Raymond has sold it as a new IP without announcing that, according to his statements, he will invite us to fully immerse ourselves: “We want to create worlds in which players can escape, have fun, express yourself and find a sense of community. We want to invest our passion in a project. We want to offer people a amazing experience. Because we believe in the ability of games to make people happy, and so does Sony.”

GamesIndustry’s interview didn’t delve into Haven’s first game, so we’ll continue to wait for developers to reveal more features of their offering. What we do know is that PlayStation is not done with acquisitions yet, as the company wants spend more on your studies and plan a cross-platform bet.

