PlayStation buys one of the studios that collaborated on Halo Infinite or Valorant, Valkyrie Entertainment

December 11, 2021

PlayStation Studios has just confirmed the purchase of Valkyrie Entertainment, a Seattle-based studio that has participated in numerous major projects within the industry. Halo Infinite, Valorant, God of War and League of Legends, are just some of the names where Valkyrie has collaborated. Founded in 2002, this company has extensive experience in titles of various genres.

The studio will make invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchisesHermen HulstThe confirmation was made public thanks to Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. “The studio will make invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises,” Hulst said on social media.

Valkyrie Entertainment’s official site defines the studio as “an independent developer who has worked since 2002, with publishers and other world-class companies. “This company has more than a decade of experience in the video game industry, and is” passionate about quality and smart work“.

PlayStation Studios continues to acquire a studios. Throughout this year, the company acquired Housemarque, creators of Returnal, and also Team Asobi, responsible for Astro Bot. According Jim RyanCEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, these exclusive studios are needed to showcase the potential of the PS5.

While Sony claims that the PS5 exclusives will be the strongest to date, Microsoft He does not intend to be left behind, as his purchase of Bethesda guaranteed him the exclusivity of the large projects of this study, such as the anticipated Starfield.

