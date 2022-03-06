PlayStation classic Medal of Honor Underground looks better than ever thanks to this fan remake

The recreation of the fantastic 2000 shooter has been carried out with Lumion 11 and 3D Studio Max.

Maybe today when we think about shooters bélicos the first names that come to mind are Activision’s Call of Duty or EA’s Battlefield franchise. But more than two decades ago, in times of the first playstationMedal of Honor became one of the major franchisesloved and respected of the genre.

One of the most beloved shooters of the first PlayStationThe work was sponsored, no less than by Steven Spielberg and was one of the most popular shooters of its generation. Its sequel, Medal of Honor Underground, came to PlayStation in 2000 from DreamWorks Interactive, recounting the events prior to the original Medal of Honor campaign and taking us to the french resistance in the fight against Nazi occupation.

Although they have passed more than 20 years since launch original version of the game, his fans continue to remember him. It is the case of Matheus Lino Architect, who has posted on his YouTube channel an animation made with Lumion 11 based on one of the scenes from the PlayStation title. The video has been shared by DSOG, and in it we can see the renewed look of the gamereally surprising.

Architect has employed Lumion 11 y 3D Studio Maxa software of 3d rendering. In his channel, dedicated mainly to 3D development, the author has promised to continue uploading more works. Video game fans have never stopped surprising us with such interesting remakes as The Simpsons Hit and Run, or the terrifying recreation of the first Resident Evil in Unreal Engine 4.

