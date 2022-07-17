PlayStation closes the purchase of Bungie: we tell you what the authors of Destiny and the first Halo are working on

PlayStation announced the acquisition of the study at the end of January, although they do not rule out making more purchases.

2022 kicked off with some of the biggest news in recent years, and that includes PlayStation’s purchase of Bungie. At the time, the executive director of Sony said that this operation valued by $3.6 billion is seen as a step to “become more multiplatform”, and now we can say that the agreement between both companies It has been closed With satisfactory results.

Bungie is already recruiting for a new game with a different approach to DestinyAfter all, PlayStation just announced on Twitter that Bungie is joining the family. This brief message, which you can see in the tweet inserted below these lines, does not advance details about what the authors of Destiny and the first Halo are preparing, but we have been able to learn some of their plans in the weeks after the initial news.

What is Bungie working on?

Before answering this question, it’s important to note that Bungie will continue to improve the Destiny 2 experience through updates such as the witch queen, which was launched last February. We have no further details on the future of this FPS, but the authors are already looking for staff for a new game with a different approach. In this way, we will be attentive to the developer’s social networks to learn more about this mysterious delivery.

Together, we share the dream of creating and nurturing iconic franchises.BungieLikewise, we also highlight some statements from Bungie that, although they do not confirm anything, portend a very promising future. And it is that, on the one hand, the developer considers that “together, we share the dream of create and nurture iconic franchises that unite friends around the world, families across generations, and fans across multiple platforms and entertainment mediums.”

In addition, the company complements these words by saying that “with SIE, the potential of our universes is unlimited. Our future games will take bold steps into spaces not explored by Bungie, they will continue pushing the limits of what is possibleand will always be built on a foundation of meaningful creativity, lifelong friendships and memories.”

For its part, PlayStation is clear that it will amortize the purchase of Bungie through the games as a serviceWell, he has already said that, with the help of his different studios, he plans to launch 10 titles of this style before 2026. And do not think that the festival of studio purchases ends here, since Sony has assured that they will continue with this practice.

More about: PlayStation, Bungie, Buy Studios and Destiny.