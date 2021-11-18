PlayStation concerned about Activision Blizzard crisis: pressure increases on Bobby Kotick

Jim Ryan, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has addressed his employees expressing his discomfort.

The week is being turbulent in the offices of Activision Blizzard ever since a Wall Street Journal report revealed Bobby Kotick’s involvement in workplace abuse and discrimination cases. TWSJ accused the CEO of Activision Blizzard of know cases of sexual harassment for years, having contributed to silence them.

PlayStation is one of Activision’s great partnersSince then, Kotick has been involved in a spiral of accusations that they pointed to his resignation, with company employees on strike and stocks plummeting. Kotick was quick to defend himself, appealing to his reputation: “whoever doubts my conviction to build a healthier and more inclusive workplace is that he really doesn’t understand how important this is to me, “said the CEO of Activision Blizzard.

A few statements have not been enough for Jim Ryan, jefe de Sony Interactive Entertainment, who, as Jason Schreier has revealed in Bloomberg, contacted Activision Blizzard after the TWSJ article. Jim Ryan sent an email to his employees, informing them about the concern for the answer from Activision Blizzard to the latest allegations.

We reached out to Activision after the article was publishedJim Ryan“We reached out to Activision immediately after the article was published to express our deep concern and ask how they plan to address the claims made in the article, “shared Ryan.” We do not think their answers serve to properly address the situation“, he explained.

In the email, Ryan confessed that both he and his team were meeting “disheartened and truly amazed after reading it “and they assured that in Activision”they haven’t done enough to tackle a workplace culture deeply rooted in discrimination and harassment. “

Bobby Kotick keeps losing support

Jim Ryan and the PlayStation team’s concern adds more pressure to the already delicate situation of Bobby Kotick. The Japanese video game company has been one of the great allies throughout the years of Activision Blizzard, with numerous agreements: marketing, exclusivity in game content as important as Call of Duty o Destiny, alliances with console and game packs or limited editions of their bestseller for Sony consoles.

This PlayStation move adds to the multiple rejection samples towards the culture of abuse at Activision Blizzard, which is currently directly pointing to its CEO. Meanwhile, the Activision Blizzard board closes ranks with Bobby Kotick, defending him as the ideal person to deal with the current allegations, something that does not seem to convince the markets, who have suffered a strong fall After the latest reports, not even a small part of its shareholders, who ask for the departure of Kotick and part of the board.

