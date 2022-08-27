PlayStation details what will be in the case of the new PS5 Pro controller, the DualSense Edge

We will be able to charge the controller through a USB connection while it is stored.

Of course the DualSense Edge surprised everyone at the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022. It is true that Tom Henderson already indicated that it was on the way, but the PS5 Pro controller is now official and we already know its most outstanding features, but the price is unknown, nor is it known when it will hit the market.

We can charge the controller through a USB connection while it is storedNow PlayStation has updated the information on the DualSense Edge on its official website and has revealed what will contain the case of this controller. As an outstanding feature we can charge the controller via a USB connection while it is stored in the case to “make sure it’s always ready for your next gaming session,” reveals PlayStation on its official website.

All that includes the carrying case is as follows: DualSense Edge Wireless Controller



USB braided cable



2 Standard Stick Caps



2 High Dome Stick Caps



2 tapas low dome lever



low dome lever 2 half dome back buttons



2 buttons lever butts



lever butts connector housing



transport case Sony wants us to keep “your components together and organized in one place with an included carrying case.”the carrying case is as follows:

The DualSense Edge is a control of high performance and extremely customizable. It maintains the same features as the original DualSense, but goes further with the inclusion of customizable controls, interchangeable joysticksback buttons, among other outstanding features that are thoroughly explained on its official blog.

