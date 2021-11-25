PlayStation encourages us to read our hands in its Black Friday offers on PS5 and PS4 games

The Japanese company launches a quiromantic challenge to its user community to help them on these dates.

“Puzzled? Confused? Do you feel lost amidst so many offers of Black Friday? Don’t worry, don’t suffer, let us help you. Our palm office has the answer. “With these words PlayStation has presented an initiative that aims to help users of its platforms decide which video game to buy during this week of discounts in stores.

Is about a fun test based on palmistry, a practice of evaluating the character or future of a person by reading the palm of the hand, so that they know through the lines of their hand what their “destiny” is on Black Friday 2021 or, in other words way, know what video games to buy on these dates. Thus, you can get, as was my personal case, Back 4 Blood for 49.99 euros in the PS Store.

As we reported in 3DJuegos a few days ago, the PlayStation digital store offers dozens of offers on PS5 and PS4 games until November 29. From the newsroom, we will take a few minutes to recommend 10 interesting discounts. In addition, the hardware manufacturer has also reduced several of its titles in traditional stores, allowing you to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 39.99 euros, The Last of Us: Part II for 39.99 euros, and a long etcetera.

Out of curiosity and enjoyment of all, we encourage you to leave in comments what offer has come out in the test. In addition to the PlayStation Store, other stores such as Nintendo’s eShop or Xbox’s Microsoft Store also offer discounts for Black Friday. In 3DJuegos we will be attentive to new campaigns to notify you.

More about: PlayStation Store, Deals and PlayStation.