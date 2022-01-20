PlayStation expects Activision Blizzard games to be cross-platform after Microsoft purchase

From Sony they trust that there will continue to be multiplatform releases once the transaction is completed.

The mammoth purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has generated a stir, it could not be otherwise. There have been many reactions, but possibly none more expected than the first PlayStation comments towards the agreement, although these have arrived in a rather bureaucratic and public relations tone.

Thus, according to The Wall Street Journal in a recent publication, a Sony spokesman has limited himself to asking the Redmond giant to respect what was signed and a launch policy similar to the current one. “We expect Microsoft to honor contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games are cross-platform.” Little else has transpired from this first comment from Sony to the press.

From MarketWatch they published a report of interviews on the occasion of the operation, explaining how Sony could present some kind of opposition seeking a deal with Microsoft that would ensure that Activision Blizzard’s video games, or parts of them, would continue to land on PlayStation over time.

We plan to continue supporting those communities in the future.Phil SpencerPhil Spencer, head of Xbox, has so far struck a conciliatory tone: “You can play Activision Blizzard titles on a variety of platforms, and we plan to continue supporting those communities in the future“. From these words, it can be understood that developments with very established fan groups in PlayStation, such as Call of Duty, will continue to arrive on the Sony platform but they are only conjectures.

From the way Microsoft is going with its latest acquisitions, it seems likely that every video game already announced will be available on PlayStation without complications. Different will be everything that comes later and is confirmed once the agreement is closed. As for Call of Duty, the enormous weight of PlayStation in the video game business may make Phil Spencer think of a cross-platform policy similar to Minecraft, where Minecraft: Dungeons was released on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Be that as it may, there is concern at PlayStation and among its investors. While Sony shares are up 6% today, yesterday they suffered a significant drop.

